Bliss GVS Pharma Q2 profit up 22% to Rs 41.45 crore

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Bliss GVS Pharma on Friday reported a 22 per cent increase in consolidated profit to Rs 41.45 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2018. Bliss GVS Pharma had posted a profit of Rs 33.98 crore in the same period a year ago. Total income of the company increased by 4.8 per cent to Rs 253.3 crore from Rs 241.7 crore during the period under review. PTI PRSMKJ

