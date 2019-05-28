Blistering heat continues; Adilabad in Telangana hottest at 46.3 deg C

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Heat wave conditions continued unabated in many states Tuesday as Adilabad in Telangana recorded the highest temperature of 46.3 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warnedthat heat wave conditions were very likely to prevail atisolated pockets in all districts of Telangana till May 31.After Adilabad, Nizamabad recorded 45.9 degrees followed by Nalgonda 45.5 degrees and Hyderabad 43.3 degrees Celsius in the southern state.Ramagundam, which recorded the season's highest temperature of 47.2 degrees Celsius on Monday, saw the temperature rising to 44.6 degrees Celsius Tuesday. Parts of Telangana have been experiencing heat wavefor about a month now with the mercury crossing the 40-degree mark at several places.Hot and dry conditions prevailed in the national capital. The city recorded a high of 41.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, and a low of 23 degrees Celsius. Wednesday is expected to be another hot and dry day in the national capital with the mercury likely to touch the 44-degree Celsius mark. Private weather agency Skymet said the weather will remain dry throughout the remaining days of May and a few areas of the Delhi-NCR region may witness heat wave conditions. Blistering heat wave also affected normal life in parts of Rajasthan where Bikaner recorded the highest temperature at 45.6 degrees Celsius.Ganganagar and Jaisalmer recorded a high of 45.2 degrees Celsius, while Churu and Kota registered 45.1 degrees and 45 degrees Celsius, respectively, the MeT said. Barmer, Jodhpur, Ajmer and Jaipur recorded maximum temperatures of 44.6 degrees, 44.5 degrees, 43.5 degrees and 43.2 degrees Celsius, respectively, it said. Heat wave swept most parts of Haryana and Punjab, with Narnaul turning out to be the hottest place in the two states at 44.5 degrees Celsius. Narnaul in Haryana was hotter by three degrees against normal limits, a Meteorological Department report said.Ambala recorded a high of 42 degrees, while Bhiwani's maximum settled at 42.6 degrees Celsius. Hisar recorded 41.9 degrees, while Karnal's maximum settled at 41.4 degrees Celsius. Amritsar in Punjab recorded a high of 42 degrees Celsius, up two degrees against normal limits. Ludhiana and Patiala also recorded above normal temperatures at 41.7 degrees and 42.3 degrees Celsius, respectively. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, braved the hot weather by recording a maximum of 41.4 degrees Celsius. The weatherman said dry weather will prevail over the next two days in both the states. Meanwhile, Jammu recorded hottest day of the season with the mercury settling at 41.1 degrees Celsius, two notches above average, the MeT said. Katra town, the base camp for pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district, was the second hottest place in Jammu region with a high of 37.2 degrees Celsius and a low of 21.6 degrees Celsius. PTI TEAM SRY