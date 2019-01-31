Block forest officer dies as car falls into gorge in HP

Shimla, Jan 31 (PTI) A forest officer was killed and two others sustained injuries when their car fell into a gorge in Narkanda tehsil of the district here, the police said Thursday.Forest block officer at Shilaroo, Ram Lal, died in the accident that occurred near Bithal-Godhna link road on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, Shimla deputy superintendent of police Pramod Shukla said.Kotgarh Forest Range Officer, Mohan Lal Verma, and driver Kamaljeet sustained injuries in the accident, he added. PTI DJI RHL