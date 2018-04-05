Blossom Kochar to set up second production unit

Kolkata, Apr 5 (PTI) Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies, manufacturer of aromatic range of organic beauty and holistic wellness products, is set to expand its geographical footprint as well as the range of product portfolio.

The company was in the process of setting up its second production facility at its existing unit at Ooty in Tamil Nadu, a company official said.

It would also expand its product line and cater to the growing demand.

"We are currently in the process of completing the compliances to mark our foray into the US market," Blossom Kochhar, aromatherapist and chairperson, Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies, said.

The Group currently exports its products to Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, South Africa, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan.