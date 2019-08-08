BLS International Continues with its Strong Performance in Q1 FY 19-20

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Revenues up 13.73% as compared to Q1 FY 2018-19; A positive start to FY 19-20New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Total Income: Rs. 229.99 Cr. Net Profit: Rs. 21.91 Cr. EPS: Rs. 2.14 Strengthened its footprint in Asia with more partnerships. Signed up by the Embassy of Lebanon to accept visa applications in India, Bangladesh, Thailand and Nepal and also to handle the Attestation and Legalisation Services. Opened 16 centres across India, covering major hubs as well as growing regional cities. Launched new Visa Application Centres for Spain in Durban and Miami Enhanced services: Created a prepaid online appointment system for the convenience of the applicants at the Spain Visa Application Centres (VAC) in Morocco. The acquisition of balance 26% shares of Starfin (the official banking business correspondent of State Bank of India) was completed, making it 100% subsidiary of BLS E-Services Pvt. Ltd. BLS E-Service is a fully owned subsidiary of BLS International Services Ltd. Honour: Received Quality Excellence Award for the Best Operational Process in Visa Outsourcing at the World Quality Congress & Awards Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director of BLS International commented, We persistently focus on delivering best in class services at every stages of the business to our clients by driving operational excellence. In Q1 2019-20 we continued to deliver strong performance, with revenues up in excess of 13.73%. Our performance is a result of executing our clear and consistent strategy to provide innovative solutions to Governments and citizens across the globe. In Q1 2019-20, we were signed up by the Embassy of Lebanon to accept visa applications in India, Bangladesh, Thailand and Nepal and to handle the Attestation and Legalisation Services for them. We have increased our footprints by opening 16 centres across key metros and regional cities for the Embassy of Lebanon. We continue to work on our target by re-engineering and transforming the business, strengthening the leadership team with thought leaders and subject matter experts from the industry. We have the right strategy in place to deliver long-term growth through our continued focus on process quality synergies, including growing footprints and expanding offerings. New Delhi: The Board of BLS International, today released the consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019. IncomeTotal Income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 stood at Rs. 229.99 Cr. Compared to Rs. 202.22 Cr. for the same period of last financial year. Net ProfitThe Net Profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 is Rs. 21.91 Cr. compared to Rs. 34.03 Cr. in the same period of last financial year. Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) is Rs. 30.23 Cr. About BLS InternationalBLS International is a leader in Consular and Visa process outsourcing and is a preferred partner for Embassies and Governments across the world to deliver efficient support using technology enabled secure processes. BLS International is recognized as an ethical company and was recently rated by Forbes Asia as Best under a Billion company from amongst 24,000 companies and ranked amongst Fortune Indias Next 500 companies. The company works with Diplomatic Missions, Embassies & Consulates and leverages technology and processes that ensure data security. The Company now has an extensive network of centers in India and globally for providing consular services, biometrics and numerous citizen services. BLS International emphasizes passion, flexibility and innovation to add value to clients. The Company is ISO 9001:2015 certified for Quality Management Systems, ISO 27001:2013 certified for Information Security Management Systems, ISO 14001 verified for Environmental Management Systems and ILO-OSH 2001 certified for Occupational Safety and Health. Amongst others, the expertise includes - Visa/Passport/Consular Outsourcing Services Biometric Services Citizen Services/E-governance Services E-Visa/Online Visa Management Services Attestation and Apostille services for Ministry of External Affairs and other Consulates BLS International is the only listed company in this domain with operations in 62 countries.BSE: 540073; NSE: BLS Website: www.blsinternational.com. PWRPWR