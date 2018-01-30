Blue Dart Express Q3 net profit jumps 62% to Rs 45.4 crore

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Blue Dart Express Ltd today reported a 62 per cent rise in standalone net profit to Rs 45.4 crore for the third quarter ended December 31.

The company had posted Rs 28 crore net profit in the year-ago period, Blue Dart Express said in a filing to BSE.

However, the companys total income in the quarter under review declined to Rs 710.3 crore, from Rs 726.5 crore in the corresponding period previous fiscal.

The companys MD Anil Khanna said the implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) and introduction of e-way bills, though being game changers in the long term, pose a set of intractable challenges in the short term.

"The industry has been fighting a tough battle due to the changing economic landscape and business scenario...We will continue to deliver on every aspect of the business by maintaining excellent service quality and ensuring customer delight through best-in-class technology and innovation in our offerings," he said.

Blue Dart Express, South Asias premier express air and integrated transportation and distribution company, offers secure and reliable delivery of consignments to over 35,276 locations in India. PTI SID BAL