Blue Star appoints Shailesh Haribhakti as chairman

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Air conditioning and commercial refrigeration maker Blue Star Tuesday announced appointment of Shailesh Haribhakti as its chairman. The board of the company in a meeting held on Tuesday has approved the appointment of Haribhakti as chairman of Blue Star with effect from April 1, it said. He will succeed Suneel M Advani, who will be retiring from the board on March 31, 2019. Meanwhile, the board has also appointed Advani as chairman emeritus of the company with effect from April 1, 2019. Advani is with Blue Star from last 50 years, including 36 years on the board of directors. Besides, Vir S Advani has been elevated as vice chairman, and re-designated as vice chairman and managing director, while B Thiagarajan has been elevated to the position of managing director. Haribhakti, a chartered accountant, had joined the board of Blue Star in 2005 as an independent director, and will be the first professional and independent chairman of the company, it added.