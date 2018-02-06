Blue Star Q3 net up 29.5 pc to Rs 18.78 cr

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Air-conditioner maker Blue Star has reported an increase of 29.51 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 18.78 crore for the third quarter ended December 2017.

The company had registered a net profit of Rs 14.50 crore in October-December period a year ago, Blue Star said in a BSE filing.

Its total income during the quarter stood at Rs 984.86 crore, up 5.64 per cent, as against Rs 932.25 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

Blue Stars total expenses moved up 4.14 per cent to Rs 954.55 crore as against Rs 916.54 crore.

Shares of Blue Star today settled 0.41 per cent higher at Rs 721.85 apiece on BSE. PTI KRH SBT