Blueleaf Cyberspace Launches 99attendance.com, a Game Changer to Replace Biometric Devices

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BANGALORE, October 26, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Blueleaf Cyberspace, a SaaS (Software as a Service) company launched 99attendance, an App that replaces biometric attendance. Once registered, all an employee has to do is download the App through an SMS and it registers attendance automatically. The setup for 99attendance is online and takes just 15 minutes to complete. It is also priced very competitively; the subscription charges for a company starts as low as Rs. 500 a month for 99attendance. Unlike biometrics, automated WhatsApp reports are sent to authorized people in the company on a regular basis. 99attendance is backed up by a powerful cloud enterprise system called 'Weballigator' which offers more extensive features like multi-locations, multi-reporting and flexible access, all at the click of a button. 99attendance works in any industry and at any location across the globe. According to Dr. Joseph Rasquinha, Co-Founder & CEO, "The biometric market in India is expected to cross Rs. 21,000 crores (3 billion dollars) by 2020. Worldwide, it is at almost 40 billion dollars or Rs. 280,000 crores. However, the levels of satisfaction for biometric product performances are low and dropping even further. 99attendance which is innovative, simple, easy-to-install, and gives information on WhatsApp is a game changer." "To ensure complete security of your personal data, the 99attendance app installed on the employees phone, can be uninstalled at the time of leaving the organization. In comparison, a biometric system stores a person's fingerprint which can pose as a major threat since many financial transactions and services today can primarily be controlled using finger print data," he added. According to Nagaraj Bolakatti, Senior Sales Manager, "We have gone an extra step to identify and ensure that no manipulation can be done using this software. We have algorithms to identify irregular and suspicious patterns. With this app we have tried to analyze and eliminate all the loopholes in the biometric attendance system. For Eg.: In biometric or other systems, an employee can always leave a premise once he is logged in and return sometime later to logout, but in 99Attendance, once a person logs in, the software checks his attendance in the premises regularly. If it is unable to register him, it will alternatively identify the location and enter it in the attendance log. This means that an employee who logs-in and leaves the office will still have their attendance and location registered in 99attendance as long as they are signed in. When a person logs out at the end of the day, the system shuts down, leaving their privacy intact." Blueleaf Cyberspace has received a number of awards and Government recognitions, and also has other innovative products that help improve and scale up employee productivity. More information on 99attendance can be seen at http://www.99attendance.com. About Blueleaf Cyberspace: A Startupindia company from the Govt. of India who has received funding from a 2000 crore Group which has a portfolio for investment in startups. We are founded by a number of professionals, the key co-founder being Dr. Joseph Rasquinha, and mentored by Shoaib Ahmed, the former President of Tally, and Co-Founder of ISPRT. In 3 months, our SaaS (Software as a Service) product which is a combination of different Apps and a powerful entreprise system has multiple clients in B2B industries from retail, real estate, financial services, hospitality, aviation, and education. Our product is so versatile that we have clients who have 5 people on it and others who have 1,200 people. It is easy to setup and use. The company website is blueleaf360.com. Company Linkedin Profile - https://www.linkedin.com/company/blueleaf-cyberspace/ Founder Linkedin Profile - https://www.linkedin.com/in/joseph-rasquinha/ Source: Blueleaf Cyberspace PWRPWR