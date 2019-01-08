BlueTie Global Bags the Fastest Growing Indian Company Excellence Award

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, January 8, 2019/PRNewswire/ --BlueTie Global, a Mumbai based professional networking platform received the 'Fastest Growing Indian Company Excellence Award' at the 11th edition of the International Achievers Conference held at Thailand. The award recognizes start-ups for their innovative and impactful work in different sectors. H.E. Mr. Virasakadi Futrakul, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Thailand was the Chief Guest at the event. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/805485/BlueTie_Global_Excellence_Award.jpg )"We are very elated and honored to have received the award for the Fastest growing Indian company excellence. At BlueTie, we have always strived to empower our users by providing them with a platform that brings effectivity in the way professionals network and empowers their professional growth. And such recognitions are an encouragement for the sincere efforts and honesty that we put in. It only drives us to toil harder and better the experience for our users," said Mr. Kalyan Garud, Founder and Executive Director, BlueTie Global Pvt. Ltd.The summit organized by The International Achievers Conference aims to promote and encourage commendable achievements from businesses across the country. The forum regularly organises national level seminars with the help of its members to promote socially responsible business practice and sustainable development in economic as well as social front in India.BlueTie Global believes that the professionals need to shift their focus from only building connections to actual networking. Thus, BlueTie provides a platform to its users where they can predefine their networking objectives, thereby enabling them to network with those professionals who complement their objectives at that moment.BlueTie aims to constantly identify and cater to the needs of professionals in order to aid at better and effective networking, even beyond their immediate network.The BlueTie mobile application is available for download on the Google Play Store as well as the App Store.For more details, please visit - http://www.bluetieglobal.comAbout BlueTie Global Private Limited: BlueTie Global Private Limited is a Mumbai-based private company incorporated on 17 January, 2017. Founded by the brother duo, Kunal Garud, the Former CEO of Shrooms Creatives - an advertising agency and Kalyan Garud, the founder of La-Tigid, BlueTie aims to solve the ever pertaining challenges for professionals in today's 'connected' age. It enables professionals to meet and network with those who match their objectives at that moment. One can discover and access like-minded professionals in an approachable manner, making their networking experience all the more effective and efficient. BlueTie is available on both Android and IOS devices and can be downloaded on the Google Play Store as well as the App Store. Source: BlueTie Global Private Limited PWRPWR