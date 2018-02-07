BM Solaris launches electric bus series

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) JBM Solaris Electric Vehicles Ltd, a joint venture between Indias JBM Auto and Europes Solaris Bus & Coach SA, today launched its electric bus series Eco- Life in the Indian market.

The buses, depending on the customisation, will be priced in the range of Rs 2-3 crore and are expected to be deployed in the second half of this year, JBM Group Executive Director Nishant Arya told reporters at the Auto Expo 2018.

"Eco-Life, a zero emission vehicle that is also Made in India, will save around 960 tonnes equivalent of carbon dioxide and 3.5 lakh litres of diesel over 10 years of operation... This is a huge evolution from how public transportation operates in the country," he added.

Solaris Bus & Coach is a family-owned and family-run enterprise founded by Solange and Krzysztof Olszewski. Since its launch in 1996, the company has produced about 16,000 vehicles that are driven across 32 countries.

"We are excited to be present in India...JBM and Solaris together are set to revolutionise public transportation in India with Eco-Life," Solange Olszewski, CEO of Solaris Bus & Coach SA, said.

The buses are powered by fast charging lithium batteries and can run 150-200 kms in 10-15 hours of city bus operation, depending on the tarffic conditions.

The lithium batteries are chargeable through pantograph as well as plug-in charging system.

The buses incorporate features like passenger information system (PIS), GPS connectivity, vehicle health monitoring system, battery management system, fire detection and suppression system etc.

The vehicles will be manufactured at the companys facilities in Faridabad (Haryana) and Kosi (Uttar Pradesh). These plants have an installed capacity to manufacture 2,000 buses annually. PTI SR ADI MKJ