BMAC asks Modi, Yogi to maintain status quo at demolition site

Lucknow, Dec 5 (PTI) Ahead of the 26th anniversary of the demolition of the 16th-century mosque, the Babri Masjid Action Committee has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to maintain status quo at the disputed site as per the Supreme Court orders.The Babri Masjid Action Committee (BMAC) will send a memorandum to Modi and Adityanath Thursday when the anniversary of the demolition falls. It has requested the people to observe the day peacefully and hold special prayers for early resolution of the dispute."The anniversary should be observed peacefully like in previous years and all memorandums addressed to the PM and the CM should be handed over to the district magistrate concerned, requesting them to maintain status quo at the demolition site as per the SC orders," BMAC convener Zafaryab Jilani said.The prime minister and the chief minister should also be requested to issue necessary directions to the CBI to pursue the pending court cases to get their decisions, he said."Those trying to vitiate atmosphere and giving inflammatory speeches should bestrictly dealt with. Security of all the residents of Ayodhya, especially Muslims, should be ensured and necessary action should be taken in this regard," he said.Jilani, also a member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, asked Muslims to hold special prayers for early resolution of the issue.Prayers should also be held for peace and harmony in the country, he said, adding that sit-ins could be held on the day but attention should be paid to ensure peace and amity. PTI ABN SMI DPB