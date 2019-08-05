BMC told to ensure hygiene during animal slaughter on Bakr-Id

Mumbai, Aug 5 (PTI) The Bombay High Court on Monday reserved its order on pleas challenging the BMC's decision to permit slaughter of animals in residential societies on Bakr-Id, saying the civic body will have to maintain discipline and hygiene while allowing the religious practice.A bench of Justices S C Dharmadhikari and G S Patel is likely to pass its orders in the matter on Tuesday.The bench was hearing two petitions filed by local NGOs Jiv Maitri Trust and Viniyog Parivar, challenging the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) decision to grant temporary no-objection certificates to several housing societies for the slaughter of goats and sheep on Bakr-Id.The petitioners argued that the civic body's policy violated environment and animal welfare laws.BMC's counsel Anil Sakhare, however, told the court that such slaughter was permitted as per its rules.He said it was regulated by a very specific policy that imposed conditions on the area for such slaughter, compulsory enclosure of the place, maintenance of hygiene and law and order.Sakhre said it was a religious matter and the BMC could not accept the petitioners' argument that such slaughter be restricted to the abattoir in Deonar area here.He said around 70 to 80 housing societies in the city were granted such permission this year.Specific arrangements would be made to dispose of the carcass and cleaning of the slaughter area, he said.The high court said suitable measures must be taken against those transporting the animals for slaughtering, and the police and the municipal staff must coordinate to ensure no one was inconvenienced."It is your responsibility to maintain hygiene and the basic municipal sanitary standard in the city," the bench said while reserving its order. PTI AYA GK SOMSOM