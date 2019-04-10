BMW drives in 620d Gran Turismo at Rs 63.9 lakh

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) German luxury carmaker BMW Wednesday said it has launched a new diesel variant of 6 Series Gran Turismo sedan in India, priced at Rs 63.9 lakh (ex-showroom).Locally produced at the company's plant in Chennai, the BMW 620d Gran Turismo diversifies the models diesel portfolio.The company is already selling two diesel variants and one petrol trim of the model."With the launch of the first-ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo, we created a new segment in the Indian luxury car market," BMW Group India President Hans-Christian Baertels said in a statement.The variant features an exceptionally efficient entry-level diesel engine which further strengthens the portfolio of the model, he added.The vehicle comes with a two-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that enables it to accelerate from 0-100 km/hr in just 7.9 seconds. PTI MSS RUJ ANUANU