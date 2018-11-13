scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

BMW India launches online sales channel

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) German luxury car maker BMW on Tuesday announced launch of its online sales channel in India. BMW India's online sales channel will allow customers to browse all products, choose a preferred dealership and even book a test drive online, the company said in a statement. "Digitalisation will be a key differentiator in our industry and will become an increasingly important retail channel in the future," BMW Group India Chairman Vikram Pawah said. He said BMW's online channel will offer an end-to-end digital sales solution for the entire product range. "With this, our customers will have greater independence and flexibility in choosing the purchase process," Pawah added. Moreover, they can review multiple financial solutions online that can be customised as per the individual requirements, it added. PTI RKL SHWSHW

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Payoff Time for ITC

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos