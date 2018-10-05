BMW India posts 11 pc growth in Jan-Sep sales at 7,915 units

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) German luxury carmaker BMW Friday said it sold 7,915 units, including MINI brand of cars, during January-September this year in India, registering a growth of 11 per cent."BMW Group India has successfully posted double-digit growth in the first nine months of 2018 despite adverse market conditions," BMW Group India Chairman Vikram Pawah said in a statement.All three brands -- BMW, MINI and Motorrad -- have posted strong growth and are demonstrating an affirmative outlook for the coming months, he added.The company sold 7,424 cars, clocking a growth of 9 per cent as compared to 2017. Similarly, the company sold 491 MINI branded cars, clocking a growth of 58 per cent as compared to last year. Sales during the period were mainly driven by models like BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo, the BMW 5 Series and BMW Sports Activity Vehicle (SAVs) range. Led by the BMW X1, the BMW X3 and the BMW X5, BMWs SAV range has contributed to nearly 50 per cent in overall BMW sales, the company said. BMW Motorrad sold 1,038 motorcycles during the first nine months of this year, it added. PTI MSS ABMABM