BMW launches 530i M Sport in India, priced at Rs 59.2 lakh

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) German luxury carmaker BMW Thursday launched 530i M Sport in India, priced at Rs 59.2 lakh (ex-showroom). The model now comes with a petrol engine, is locally produced at Chennai and is BS-VI compliant, BMW said in a statement. The company already sells diesel variant of the model in the country. The 530i M Sport comes with technologies such as display key which allows drivers to keep round the clock contact with car. It also has a gesture-control feature that recognises six pre-defined hand movements for control of a number of functions, it said. The model is also loaded with various safety features including six air bags, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with brake assist, dynamic stability control (DSC), including dynamic traction control (DTC), cornering brake control (CBC), among others. The two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine in the BMW 530i produces an output of 185kW or 252 hp, allowing it to accelerate from 0-100 km/hr in just 6.2 seconds. PTI MSS RUJ RVKRVK