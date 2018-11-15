BMW launches new M2 Competition model priced at Rs 79.9 lakh

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) German luxury car maker BMW Thursday launched the all-new version of its M2 Competition model priced at Rs 79.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The all-new BMW M2 Competition is available in petrol variant as a completely built-up (CBU) model at all the BMW dealerships across India with immediate effect, BMW India said in a statement. The car is powered by a three-litre six-cylinder petrol engine and is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/hr in 4.2 seconds with a top speed of 250 km/hr, it added. BMW India said its parent in Germany has elevated the benchmark in the compact high-performance sports car segment. The all-new BMW M2 Competition offers full everyday usability while captivating its racing flair, it added. PTI RKL SHWSHW