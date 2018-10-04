BMW launches petrol variant of X1 at Rs 37.5 lakh

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) German luxury carmaker BMW Thursday launched petrol variant of its entry level SUV X1 at Rs 37.5 lakh (ex-showroom).The BMW X1 sDrive20i is locally produced at the company's plant in Chennai and can be ordered from BMW dealerships from Thursday onwards, the company said in a statement.The model comes with a two-litre four cylinder petrol engine which is BS-VI compliant and produces power output of 192 hp. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/hr in 7.6 seconds with a top speed of 224 km/hr.It features double clutch transmission, six air bags, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with brake assist, dynamic stability control (DSC) including dynamic traction control (DTC), cornering brake control (CBC) and hill descent control (HDC) among others. PTI MSS ANUANU
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today