BMW posts record first quarter sales in India with 2,982 units

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) German luxury car maker BMW Thursday reported its highest-ever first quarter sales of 2,982 units in India for the three months to March 2019. Sales of the BMW brand cars grew by 19 per cent to 2,822 units during the January-March period, as compared with same period of last year.The MINI brand sold 160 units during the period, up 18 per cent from the year ago period. Besides, BMW Motorrad also sold 597 motorcycles during the first quarter of the year. "Closing 2018 with the highest sales ever, the momentum has been successfully carried forward into 2019 by registering the best Q1 sales till date," BMW Group India President (Act) Hans-Christian Baertels said in a statement. The company will continue its focus on maximising performance, bringing best-in-class products to the Indian market and exceeding expectations on each and every service that is offered, he added. "We are confident that the growth strategy for BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad will yield even higher results in the coming months and we will continue to grow the luxury vehicle market in India," Baertels said. The company said 5 Series and the 6 Series Gran Turismo contributed strongly to the sales growth during the first quarter. BMW also saw significant contribution coming from the locally-produced X range with the introduction of the all-new BMW X4 Sports Activity Coupe, it added. PTI MSS MRMR