BMW to hike prices in India by up to 4 pc from January

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) German luxury car maker BMW Thursday said it will increase prices in India by up to 4 per cent with effect from January next year.The company sells a variety of vehicles in India ranging from SUV X1 to 7 Series sedan, priced between Rs 34.5 lakh and Rs 2.45 crore (ex-showroom)."From January 1, 2019, BMW India will increase the prices of its cars by up to 4 per cent," BMW Group India Chairman Vikram Pawah said in a statement.The company, however, did not give any specific reason for the price hike. PTI MSS SHW ABMABM

