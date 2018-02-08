BMW works on making petrol models BS-VI compliant

Greater Noida, Feb 8 (PTI) German luxury carmaker BMW today said it is working to make its petrol portfolio in India compliant to the BS-VI emission norms ahead of schedule.

The company, which is present in the country through a wholly-owned arm BMW India, today launched three products.

"We are working towards making our petrol portfolio BS VI norms compliant over the next few months," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah told reporters here.

Although shift to BS VI emission norms kicks in from April, 2020 many automakers are trying to get their products confirm to new regulations ahead of schedule.

Commenting on new launches, he said the company is in the middle of its biggest ever product offensive in the country.

The automaker today launched the petrol version of its Coupe X6 M Sport at Rs 94.15 lakh.

It also introduced updated versions of M3 sedan and M4 Coupe priced at Rs 1.3 crore and Rs 1.33 crore respectively (all prices ex-showroom). PTI MSS RKL MR