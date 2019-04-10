Boastful claims of AAP on work on education, health are propaganda: BJP leader

New Delhi, April 10 (PTI) The most important human development indicators health and education took a back seat under the AAP government's four-year rule in Delhi despite "boastful" claims by the ruling dispensation, senior Delhi BJP leader Vijender Gupta alleged on Wednesday. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, whose party is running a campaign for full statehood of Delhi, should tell the people why it "failed" to work in these areas despite winning the 2015 Assembly elections with a massive majority, Gupta said in a press conference. "During more than four years of AAP rule, Delhi has suffered a lot in the most important human development sectors of education and health. The boastful claims made by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers is false propaganda," he charged. The AAP's reaction to allegations of Gupta, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, was not immediately available. Citing reply of the government on a question asked in Delhi Assembly, he claimed it is in possession of 82 vacant plots where schools could have been constructed easily but nothing was done. "Where are the promised 500 new schools? Why not a single brick was laid on 82 vacant plots for schools? he questioned. The government claims to have built thousands of classrooms without any survey of potential students at a cost of Rs 20 lakh per classroom. It spent Rs 1,400 crore on constructing 8,000 classrooms, he said. "New classrooms are no substitute for new schools. The primary responsibility of the government under the Right to Education is to make education available in hitherto areas uncovered by the reach of education. Children in many areas are still denied education near their homes," Gupta claimed. He claimed further that as per a recent affidavit filed in the Delhi High Court by the government, majority of students who failed in Classes IX, X, XI and XII, were denied re-admission. PTI VIT SMN