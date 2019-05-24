BOC Aviation delivers three Boeing aircraft to SpiceJet

By Gurdip Singh Singapore, May 24 (PTI) Singapore-based aircraft leasing company BOC Aviation on Friday said it has delivered three Boeing B737-800 NG aircraft to Indian carrier SpiceJet.The three aircraft are powered by CFM56 engines.We are pleased to extend our relationship with our long-standing customer, SpiceJet, and to support its expansion in the vibrant Indian market, Robert Martin, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of BOC Aviation, said.India has been one of the most rapidly growing major airline markets in the world and SpiceJet is well-placed to capitalise on this trend, he said.BOC Aviation is a leading global aircraft operating leasing company with a fleet of 507 aircraft owned, managed and on order. PTI GS RSRS