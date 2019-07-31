Bodies of 2 youths recovered from canal

Ghaziabad, Jul 31 (PTI) The bodies of two youths were recovered from a canal in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district, police said on Wednesday. Rohit (23), who runs a juice shop and a catering business, left his house around 2 pm on Tuesday and picked Nikhil Sachan (20) from the gate of a private institute, where the latter is studying in the third year of a BTech course, the police said. The onlookers told the police that Sachan, a native of Kanpur, and Rohit, a resident of Delhi, had jumped in the canal near Kushaliya village for swimming, district Superintendent of Police (Rural) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said. The body of Rohit was fished out by divers a few kilometres away in Masuri area, while Sachan's body was found floating near Chapraula, the SP said. Their car was found on the roadside. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the officer added. PTI CORRHMB