Bodies of 3 labourers found in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh

Pithoragarh (U'khand), Oct 27 (PTI) Bodies of three labourers from Nepal with their genitals mutilated were found from an abandoned house in a forested area of Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district, police said on Sunday.The bodies were first seen on Saturday night by a woman who lives in nearby Madkharayat village, Superintendent of Police R C Rajguru said.It appears that the three Nepalese nationals were killed a couple of days ago, he said.The place where the bodies were found is nearly four km away from the district headquarters, the SP said.Two of the deceased were identified as Harish Bora and Kasi Bora, while the identity of the third person is yet to be ascertained, the officer said. PTI CORR ALM AD