Bodies of missing man, woman recovered from canal in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Nov 2 (PTI) The bodies of a man and a woman, who had been missing for three days, were fished out of Kanwar Sen Lift Canal in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district, police said on Saturday. The bodies of Ved Prakash (26) of Rajiasar village and Pooja, who was in her 20s, of Phuleji village in the district, were fished out from the canal, police said. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of a failed relationship, the police said. They went missing from their homes on October 30. A missing complaint was filed by the family members following which a search was launched, police said. The police have registered a case and begun probe. PTI AG HDA SMNSMN

