Bodies of two women found in a house in Jaitpur

(Eds: Adds details) New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) The bodies of two women were found at their residence in southeast Delhi's Jaitpur area on Thursday, police said.The deceased were identified as Kismat and Zabna, they added.A neighbour called the police and told them that a foul smell was emanating from the house."There was no electricity in our area. My wife got a foul smell from our neighbour's house and we informed the police about it," Dayanand Prasad, a retired railway employee, said.The police got the information at 1.25 am. They broke open the door and found the bodies with clothes wrapped on the neck.According to the police, both the women, in their early 30s, were the wives of one Jamshed Aalam.Aalam and his 10-year-old son were missing since the incident, raising suspicion that he might have killed the women, an officer said.The bodies were shifted to the AIIMS and the post-mortem would be conducted after the family members of the deceased arrived, the police said.Aalam and his family used to live in Faridabad. They had shifted to Saurav Vihar in Jaitpur around two months ago, the police said. Aalam was a painter by profession and his financial condition was not stable, they added.The neighbours told the police that the two women used to frequently fight with each other and they were last seen at around 11 am on Wednesday. "Aalam and his family members did not interact much with anyone. They kept to themselves. Aalam used to smoke a lot and I was annoyed with his smoking. I had even requested him a couple of times to smoke outside," Prasad said.A hunt was on to nab the suspect, the police said.