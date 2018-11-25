Body found in basement of under-construction building in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) The body of a 34-year-old man was found in the basement of an under-construction building at the Valmiki temple near Virat Chowk in south Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar Sunday, police said.The deceased has been identified as Beru, they said.According to police, the body was identified by the victim's brother, sister and sister-in-law who reside near the Virat Cinema-Dakshinpuri. Beru used to stay with them earlier. During investigation, police learnt that a quarrel took place between Beru and some of his friends with whom he used to share the basement space where often he slept often, Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south), said. Police said Beru used to do odd jobs for survival and often slept at the basement where his body was found.A case has been registered, the officer said, adding that a search operation was underway to nab the accused. PTI AMP IJT