Body found near a mall in east Delhi's Gazipur: Police

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) The body of around 45-year-old man was found dumped in bushes near a mall in east Delhi's Gazipur area on Thursday, police said. A passer-by informed Gazipur police station at around 9 am about the body lying in the bushes, they said, adding a bottle of liquor was also found from the spot. No external injury mark has been found on the body, a senior police officer said. The body has not been identified yet and police are also scanning through profiles of missing persons filed across various local police stations to ascertain the identity of the deceased, the officer said. The body has been preserved at the mortuary and if not identified within 72 hours, it will be sent for post-mortem, he said. Further investigation is underway.