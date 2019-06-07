Body found with throat slit in Delhi

New Delhi, June 7 (PTI) The body of a 50-year-old man was found in a servants' quarter in Delhi's South Avenue area, which houses residences of several members of Parliament, police said on Friday. Police received information around 12.55 am on Thursday night about the incident. After reaching the spot, the man's body was found lying with his throat slit, New Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Madhur Verma said. The deceased has been identified as Suresh Tyagi. He was the husband of a servant who lives in the servants' quarter at South Avenue. His wife was not there at the time of the incident, a senior officer said. Preliminary probe suggests that Tyagi had recently lost money in gambling. Two suspects have been identified from the CCTV footage. Three persons have been detained for questioning, the officer said. All angles, including personal enmity, are being probed. The body was sent for post-mortem and a murder case has been registered, the police said. PTI NIT SLBHMB