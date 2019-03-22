Body of 18-yr-old man with stab injuries found in Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) The body of an 18-year-old man with multiple stab injuries to his neck was found Friday in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area, police said.The deceased was identified as Nadeem, a resident of Dayalpur area, they said. Police got to know about the incident at around 11.15 am on Friday, DCP (northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur said, adding that Nadeem's body was found near Garhi Mendu village which comes under the jurisdiction of Shastri Park police station. A case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered and a probe was launched, Thakur said. Police are analysing the CCTV footage of the area to identify the accused persons and have formed teams to nab them, the DCP said. Police suspect that it's a case of personal enmity, he added. PTI NIT NIT SNESNE