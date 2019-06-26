scorecardresearch
Body of 23-year-old found in UP forest

Pratapgarh (UP), Jun 26 (PTI) Body of a 23-year-old man was found on Wednesday in a forest in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district, police said.Body of Rahul Verma, a student, was found in a forest in Lalganj area of the district, police said, adding that prima facie it appeared that he was hacked to death.The body has been sent for postmortem and further investigations are underway, they added. PTI CORR ABN SOMSOM

