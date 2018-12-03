Body of 40-year-old woman found in Rohini, police suspect murder

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) The body of a 40-year-old woman was found Monday from near a railway crossing in Rohini's Samaypur Badli area, police said.The woman worked as a labourer at a nearby factory, officials said.They said that they got a call around 8.30 am regarding the body and found it near the railway crossing.The body was sent for post-mortem at Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital and a murder case was registered, officials said.The deceased is survived by her husband and two children.Police said they were waiting for the post-mortem report to know the cause of the death. PTI NIT NIT SOM TIRTIR