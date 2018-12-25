Body of 45-yr-old man found in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI) The body of a man was Tuesday found on the side of the road in south Delhi's Hargovind Enclave near Mehrauli, police said.We were informed at around 8.23 am about a person lying unconscious and upon reaching the spot, we found the man, aged around 45 years, lying in a pool of blood with injuries on his face and forehead, a senior police officer said.The deceased was identified as Prempal, who lived in a shanty in Rajpur Khurd, he said.Investigations revealed that he was staying there for the last 12 years and used to work as a painter. He was an alcoholic and had left his home on December 19, he added.The body was sent to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of the death, the officer said, adding that a case had been registered.Prempal is survived by his wife and five children, the officer said. PTI AMP SLB RHLRHL