Body of a man found dumped on a roadside in Narela

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) The body of a man was found dumped by a road near some fields in Narela of Rohini district Tuesday, police said. A passerby who spotted the body informed the police about it around 7 am, they added. On reaching the spot, the police said, they found a body of a man, apparently between 50 and 55 years of age, dumped on a roadside near an isolated area in Holambi Kalan area in Narela, a senior police officer said. A bullet injury was visible on the chest, the official said. A case was registered and the matter was being probed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Rajneesh Gupta said. Police are probing all angles, including that of personal enmity, the officer said. Officials were also scanning through the profiles of missing persons, the police said, adding the body would be sent for post-mortem after it was identified.