Body of Afghan national found with stab injuries in southeast Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) The body of a 38-year-old Afghan national was found with multiple stab injuries at his rented flat in Bhogal area of southeast Delhi's Hazarat Nizamuddin, police said Monday. The body was found on January 5, police said, adding that the deceased was identified as Mohammed Ishaq. Investigations revealed that Ishaq had come to Delhi on December 28 for his father's treatment. His father is undergoing treatment for cancer in the city, a senior police officer said. On Saturday, Ishaq's father had gone to his doctor along with a translator. When he returned home in the evening, the main door of his flat was found opened. When he entered the house, he found his son lying on the floor, the police officer said. Ishaq's father immediately informed police following which they rushed to the spot, he added. Upon reaching the spot, the officials rushed the victim to AIIMS where doctors declared him dead on arrival, the officer said. The victim suffered multiple stab injuries on his back and neck, the officer added. The body was shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem, police said, adding that the Afghan Embassy has also been informed. A case has been registered and the matter is being probed, he said. Prima facie it appears that the accused was known to the victim as the entry into the flat was friendly, the official said, adding no valuables were found to be missing from the house. Police are questioning the victim's acquaintances and friends here in connection with the incident. However, the motive behind the killing will be clear only after the accused is nabbed, police said. PTI AMP CK