Body of boy who drowned in PoK handed over to Pak Army

Srinagar, Jul 11 (PTI) Body of an eight-year-old boy from PoK, which was was fished out from a river in Gurez valley of Jammu and Kashmir, was Thursday handed over to the Pakistan Army, officials said. The boy had drowned in Minimarg area of Gilgit-Baltistan in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Monday, they said. The body was recovered from Kishanganga river near Achoora Sindiyal area of Bandipora district's Gurez valley a day later. The officials said the body was handed over to the Pakistan Army at Dudgai post in Chorwan area on the LoC on Thursday afternoon. Earlier, the Pakistan Army had refused to take the body despite repeated attempts from authorities on this side. PTI SSB AAR