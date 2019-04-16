Body of boy who fell in Noida drain recovered

(Eds: Adds search details, quotes) Noida, Apr 16 (PTI) The body of a six-year-old boy, who fell into a drain in Noida on Monday, was recovered Tuesday morning, an NDRF official said.The body was recovered at 8:45 am, hours after a joint search by the Noida Police and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).The boy fell into the drain on Monday afternoon when he along with some other children was crossing the drain near Salarpur Khadar village, police said.The child, identified as Class 1 student Saurabh, lived with his family in a village in Sector 81."The body was recovered around 8.45 am. It was found about 1,500 metres down the stream from the incident site where water flow had slowed down," NDRF official Jitendra Kumar Yadav, who oversaw the operation, told PTI."Searches, which were called off at 9.30 pm on Monday, were resumed at 6.30 am Tuesday with a nine-member team of the NDRF including deep-diving experts involved in the operation,"Yadav said.PTI KIS DVDV