Body of boy who fell in Noida drain recovered

Noida, Apr 16 (PTI) The body of a 6-year-old boy, who fell in a drain in Noida on Monday, was recovered Tuesday morning, a NDRF official said.The body was recovered at 8:45 am.The boy fell into the drain on Monday afternoon when he along with some other children was crossing the drain near Salarpur Khadar village, police said.The child, identified as Saurabh, lived with his family in a village in Sector 81.