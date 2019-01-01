Body of Dalit woman found near her house in UP's Ballia

Ballia, Jan 1 (PTI) The body of a 34-year-old Dalit woman, with her throat slit, was found near her home in Kharuaan village of this district on Tuesday morning, police said. The deceased has been identified as Kusum Kali Kaushal, Superintendent of Police Shriparna Ganguly said."Her body was found a few metres from her home . A sharp-edged weapon was used to slit her throat, the police officer said.On the complaint of the deceased's father a case has been registered against her brother-in-law, police said, adding the the body has been sent for post-mortem. PTI CORR NAV NSDNSD