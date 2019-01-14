Body of infant found abandoned near dustbin in northeast Delhi's Nandnagri

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) The body of an infant was found abandoned near a dustbin at a vacant plot in northeast Delhi's Nandnagri area, police said Monday. A passerby who spotted the abandoned body informed Nandnagri police station at 10 am on Sunday following which they visited the spot, they added. On reaching the spot, the body of the infant boy of approximately 4-5 months was found dumped near the dustbin at a vacant plot, police said. A case has been registered against unidentified persons and an investigation is underway, Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) said. The infant was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors confirmed that he was dead. The body has been preserved in the mortuary and will be sent for post-mortem, another police officer said. Police suspect that an unwed mother might have abandoned the baby. However, they are analysing CCTV cameras to ascertain who dumped the baby, police said. PTI AMP KJKJ