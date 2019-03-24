Body of jawan killed in ceasefire violation in J-K's Poonch reaches Rajasthan

Jaipur, Mar 24 (PTI) The body of grenadier Hari Bhakar, who was killed in a ceasefire violation along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir by Pakistani troops, reachedhere Sunday and will be taken to his native village in Nagaur by road.Bhakar was part of the 4 Grenadiers Regiment.The soldier was injured in the cross-border firing around 4 am on Sunday and was immediately taken to the nearest field hospital, where he succumbed to injuries, officials said. His last rites will be performed on Monday. Pakistani forces opened fire on the Shahpur and Kerni areas in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district around 5.30 pm on Saturday and it continued intermittently through the night, officials said. PTI SDA IJT