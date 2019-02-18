Body of jawan killed in Pulwama encounter taken to his native village in Rajasthan

Jhunjhunu, Feb 18 (PTI) The body of Havaldar Sheo Ram, who was killed in an encounter with terrorists in the Pinglan area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district Monday, is being brought to his native village in Rajasthan, an official said.The body will reach the Jaipur airport on Monday night and will then be taken to Tiba Basat village in Khetri tehsil, where the last rites will be performed with full state honours Tuesday, Defence spokesperson Sombit Ghosh said.Three Jaish terrorists, four Army personnel, including a Major, a policeman and a civilian were killed in the encounter in Pulwama's Pinglan area, about 12 km from where a suicide bomber drove his explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus last week, killing 40 jawans.At least nine security personnel, including a brigade commander, a lieutenant colonel and a deputy inspector general of the Jammu and Kashmir police, were injured in the gun battle that lasted nearly 16 hours. Condoling the death of the security personnel, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, "I am deeply saddened by the martyrdom of Army bravehearts, including Sheo Ram of Jhujhunu district. Our valiant soldiers of the Army have set a supreme example of bravery by sacrificing their lives for the country."Sheo Ram, a 55 Rashtriya Rifles jawan, was posted in Pulwama. He is survived by his mother Sharli Devi, wife Sunita Devi and a four-year-old son, the Defence official said. The three Jaish terrorists killed in the encounter includes a Pakistani national and top commander of the group linked to the February 14 CRPF bombing and a local recruited by the terror group, officials said. PTI CORR AG IJT