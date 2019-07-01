Body of labourer swept away in drain traced

New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) The body of a labourer, who was swept away three days ago while constructing a cemented wall on a 30-foot-deep drain in west Delhi's Khayala area, was found Monday, Delhi Fire Service said. Ankit (19), a resident of Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh, was working on the project along with two other workers on Friday when the Delhi Jal Board suddenly resumed water supply into the drain, they said. Delhi police, along with the Delhi Fire Department and the District Disaster Relief department, resumed the operation at 9 am Monday and managed to trace the body by afternoon.Twelve labourers were working on the project on the drain which was being used to treat water before it entered the Yamuna river.Three labourers -- Ankit, Devinder Sharma and Shahrukh -- were swept away, the police said.The body of 25-year-old Sharma, a resident of Etah in Uttar Pradesh, was traced on Sunday. Shahrukh, 25, was pulled out of the drain on Friday but was declared brought dead by doctors at a hospital. The project supervisor, who was arrested for negligence, had got bail, police said.The DJB had contracted the project to Pratibha Industries, a private company. PTI AMP DPB