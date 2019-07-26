Body of man found along highway in UP; murder suspected

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 26 (PTI) The body of a 26-year-old man was found alongside the Delhi-Dehradun national highway near Falavda village here, police said on Friday, suspecting that he was killed. The body was found on Thursday evening, Station House Officer (SHO), Purkazi, Yashbir Singh said. The unidentified body was sent for post-mortem, the SHO said. Police suspect that the man was killed and his body was dumped along the road by the assailants, the SHO said, adding that the matter is being investigated. PTI CORR CK