Body of man found dumped in Mandawali drain

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) The body of around 50-year-old man was found dumped in a drain in east Delhi's Mandawali on Monday, police said. A passerby who spotted the body informed police about it at around 7.30 am following which they rushed to the spot, they added. On reaching the spot, they found the body dumped in a drain near an apartment located on the highway, a senior police officer said. The body has not been identified yet, police said, adding that no apparent injuries were found.The body has been preserved at the mortuary. If it is not identified within 72 hours, it will be sent for post-mortem, the officer said. Police said they are checking through profiles of missing persons filed in various police stations to establish the identity of the deceased. The exact cause of the death will be ascertained after post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, he said. PTI AMP VIT KJ