Body of man found in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar, Jul 26 (PTI) The body of an unidentified man was found on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway in Purkazi area here, police said on Friday.Station House Officer Yashbir Singh said the body of the man, who appeared to be in his mid-20s, was found on Thursday evening. It is suspected that the man was killed somewhere else and his body was dumped here later, the police officer said. The body has been sent for post-mortem, he added. PTI CORR AAR

