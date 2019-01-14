Body of man from Bihar found in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) The body of a 40-year-old man from Bihar was found lying in an open area in Bindapur area of Dwarka district on Monday, police said.Prima facie it appears to be a case of accident, they said.The deceased has been identified as Lal Babu, a native of Balwah village in Begusarai district of Bihar, a police official said. Officials of Bindapur police station were informed at 9 am regarding the death of a person after coming under a truck.On reaching the spot, police found body lying in the open area.On enquiry, the caller informed police that he found the body lying on the open land and through a passerby he got to know that the victim met with an accident after allegedly being hit by a truck. There is frequent movement of trucks carrying construction material in the area, the police officer said. Post mortem has been conducted at DDU Hospital and the report is awaited. Action will be taken on the basis of the autopsy report, he said. Lal Babu used to work as casual labour at a poultry farm located near the spot of incident and was presently a vagabond. He is survived by his wife and four children, including two daughters, who are residing in his native village, police said. PTI AMP SLBNSD