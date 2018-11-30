Body of man with head injuries found in Rohini

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) The body of a man with head injuries was found in Rohini's Shahabad Dairy area Thursday, police said.The deceased is yet to be identified, they said. Prima facie, it appears the victim was bludgeoned to death at some other place and the body was disposed off at an isolated area, police said.In the afternoon, some passers-by saw the body lying behind the bushes and called police, they said.Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Rajneesh Gupta said a call was received at around 1.20 pm regarding the unidentified body lying in Shahabad Dairy after which the police rushed to the spot.CCTV cameras installed near the area are being checked to gain clues about the perpetrators, he said.PTI NIT SRY